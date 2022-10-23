WhistlePig Whiskey gives Austinites a chance to host the ultimate tailgate party

WhistlePig Whiskey's new mobile Maple Sugar Shack is making a stop in Austin for Formula 1.

AUSTIN, Texas — What do tailgating and Maple Sugar Shacks have in common?

WhistlePig Whiskey and their new mobile Maple Sugar Shack is making a stop in Austin for Formula 1 (F1) weekend. This pit stop is to celebrate the launch of WhistlePig PiggyBack 100 Proof Bourbon.

The Sugar Shack set up shop at the Austin American-Stateman for the Circuit Series After Party hosted by Sports Illustrated this weekend on Friday, Oct. 21 through Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Austin marks WhistlePig’s last stop of its Tailgate X Bourbon tour across the nation, where people are able to sample the brand's new PiggyBack 100 Proof Bourbon that’s now available for sale locally.

The WhistlePig Whiskey’s mobile Maple Sugar Shack was pouring out samples of their signature drink, the Maple Old Fashioned, and some Maple Bourbon Sours.

Those who visited the Sugar Shack had the chance to win the fully stocked WhistlePig Sugar Shack and other supplies fans might need to host the tailgate party of their dreams for the Super Bowl in 2023, plus a year's supply of Runamok and WhistlePig Vermont Maple Syrup.

For those not in town for F1, there's still an opportunity to enter to win online. Hopeful winners can submit a quick video explaining how you and your tailgate crew "give 100%" at your next tailgate party and send it to WhistlePig Whiskey on their website.

"We want to see if you're ready to party as much as we are by submitting a 30 second video showing us how you give it 100% at your tailgate events. Don't be afraid to get a little hogwild (although, we can't legally condone jumping into tables). We can't wait to see what you got!," the website stated.

Entries for the competition can be submitted here. Submissions close at midnight on December 10.