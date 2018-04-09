AUSTIN — Waterloo Records filed a lawsuit against Waterloo Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 31.

In a statement, the store said, “Waterloo Records has not been able to work out an amicable solution with the Waterloo Music Festival promoters regarding their infringement on Waterloo Records’ long-standing trademark and common law rights.”

Waterloo Records said they reached out to the Waterloo Music Festival promoters to discuss the name and potential confusion it could cause.

John T. Kunz, the president of Waterloo Records, said, “We regret that this action is necessary. Over two months ago we thought we had reached a provisional verbal agreement with the promoters Jam Fest LLC. Ultimately, try as we might, no agreement was consummated.”

He added that they must protect the name, trademark and common law rights, or he said they run the risk of losing it.

Kunz said he wishes the festival promoters well and hopes they rename the festival so the lawsuit can be dropped.

