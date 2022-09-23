The Doobie Brothers' founding drummer John Hartman dies at 72

The Doobie Brothers shared the news of Hartman's death on Thursday on the band's official social media pages.

WASHINGTON — John Hartman, the original drummer and cofounder of the rock band The Doobie Brothers, has died at 72.

The Doobie Brothers shared the news of Hartman's death on Thursday through the band's official social media pages .

"John was a wild spirit, great drummer and showman during his time in the Doobies," the tweet read. "He was also a close friend for many years and an intricate part of the band personality. We send our condolences to all his loved ones at this difficult time."

Hartman formed T

he Doobie Brothers, along with current guitarists and vocalists Patrick Simmons and Tom Johnston, in the 1970s. Hartman met the pair and began playing bars in the Bay Area, according to the band's website.

The band found success with their second album "Toulouse Street." The band landed hits like "Black Water," "What a Fool Believes" and "Listen to the Music."

Hartman left the band in 1979 but returned for a brief period for the band's reunion album "Cycles" in 1989. After the reunion album "Brotherhood" in 1991, he retired in 1992.

Hartman was one of two drummers for the Doobie Brothers and was on the first eight albums. Ed Toth is the current drummer for the band.

In 2020, Hartman and his fellow Doobie bandmates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The band was also inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2004 and have won four Grammy Awards.