Texas School for the Deaf student lands monster-sized role in 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

This is Kaylee Hottle's first role in a major feature film.

AUSTIN, Texas — A local student is getting some monster-sized attention, landing a huge role in one of the year's biggest blockbuster films – "Godzilla vs. Kong."

Kaylee Hottle, a Texas School for the Deaf (TSD) student, plays the character Jia. In the film, Jia, an orphan who communicates using sign language, forms a special bond with Kong.

The blog Hollywood Life reports some of the following facts about the young star:

This is Hottle's very first feature film debut, although she has previously starred in commercials.

Star Alexander Skarsgård learned ASL to communicate with her when the cameras weren't rolling.

Hottle comes from an all-deaf family, and there are four generations of deaf relatives on her father's side.

One of her favorite stars is deaf actress Millie Simmonds of "A Quiet Place."

TSD hosted an opening night special showing of the film on March 31 at EVO Entertainment in Kyle.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. It also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kyle Chandler.

This isn't the first time the school has made headlines in recent months. The Texas School for the Deaf football team won its first state title last year. TSD beat the undefeated Veritas Academy 63-32.