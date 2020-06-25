x
Texas Roller Derby to be featured on episode of new Netflix series 'Home Game'

The episode drops on Friday, June 26.

AUSTIN, Texas — This Friday, you can watch the skaters of Texas Roller Derby from the comfort of your own couch.

Netflix is dropping its newest series "Home Game" on June 26, and one episode features TXRD.

"Home Game" is a docuseries that follows unique and dangerous sports across the world while also exploring the communities and cultures where they thrive.

The episode was filmed at the 2019 Rhinestone vs. Cherry Bomb playoff game. So, if you were there, you might just see yourself on TV!

