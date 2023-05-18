This comes following the success of her Emmy-nominated series "Selena + Chef" on HBO Max.

DALLAS — More Selena Gomez is heading to a TV near you!

Warner Bros. Discovery on Wednesday announced that the Grand Prairie, Texas native will be hosting two new shows on Food Network, with the first series expected later this year.

The news comes following the success of her hit culinary show "Selena + Chef" on HBO Max, which began in the summer of 2020.

The show has run for four seasons and is nominated for a 2023 Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding culinary series.

Now, the star singer and actress will make the jump from the streaming service to a TV network to continue her cooking-focused endeavors.

While details on her new shows haven't been released yet, Warner Bros. Discovery offered a brief description of that fans can expect from Gomez.

The first show will be a "celebration-focused series" that will arrive in time for the holidays this year. The second show, which is expected in 2024, will have Gomez "meeting up with some of the best chefs in the country in a quest to cook their most popular dishes when she visits their kitchens."

The announcement was made as Warner Bros. Discovery released its slate of Food Network shows coming this year, specifically for the holiday season. This includes a new "Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown WT" and "Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown."

"The holidays are always huge for Food Network," Kathleen Finch, chairman and chief content officer of U.S. networks, said in a statement. "... having Selena kicking off the nearly 100 hours of new and returning holiday programming will certainly make this coming season one to celebrate."

Gomez continues to star in the Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building," which will release its third season in August and is also reportedly working on new music.