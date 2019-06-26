AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Book Festival has announced the first 15 authors who will appear at the 2019 event on Oct. 26 and 27.

“We’re kicking off our 2019 festival season with a list of exciting names that represent the breadth and diversity of what people will find at our annual festival," said Lois Kim, executive director of the Texas Book Festival.  

With a mission to connect authors and readers through unique experiences that celebrate literacy, ideas and imagination, the first round of 2019 festival authors features a diverse variety of topics, genres and writers, including celebrated poets, illustrators and bestselling authors of both fiction and nonfiction. 

The lineup includes:

  • Aarti Namdev Shahani – Here We Are: American Dreams, American Nightmares
  • Alexander McCall-Smith – The Land of Long Lost Friends
  • Attica Locke – Heaven, My Home 
  • Ben Mezrich – Bitcoin Billionaires 
  • Hafsah Faizal – We Hunt the Flame
  • Jericho Brown – The Tradition 
  • John Hodgman – Medallion Status: True Stories from Secret Room
  • Kristen Arnett – Mostly Dead Things
  • Kwame Alexander – The Undefeated
  • Marie Arana – Silver, Sword, and Stone: Three Crucibles in the Latin American History
  • Oscar Cásares –  Where We Come From
  • Saeed Jones – How We Fight for Our Lives 
  • Cassy Joy Garcia – Cook Once, Eat All Week 
  • Susan Choi – Trust Exercise 
  • William McRaven – Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations

More announcements are to come. For more information about the 2019 Texas Book Festival, click here

