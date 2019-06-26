AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Book Festival has announced the first 15 authors who will appear at the 2019 event on Oct. 26 and 27.
“We’re kicking off our 2019 festival season with a list of exciting names that represent the breadth and diversity of what people will find at our annual festival," said Lois Kim, executive director of the Texas Book Festival.
With a mission to connect authors and readers through unique experiences that celebrate literacy, ideas and imagination, the first round of 2019 festival authors features a diverse variety of topics, genres and writers, including celebrated poets, illustrators and bestselling authors of both fiction and nonfiction.
The lineup includes:
- Aarti Namdev Shahani – Here We Are: American Dreams, American Nightmares
- Alexander McCall-Smith – The Land of Long Lost Friends
- Attica Locke – Heaven, My Home
- Ben Mezrich – Bitcoin Billionaires
- Hafsah Faizal – We Hunt the Flame
- Jericho Brown – The Tradition
- John Hodgman – Medallion Status: True Stories from Secret Room
- Kristen Arnett – Mostly Dead Things
- Kwame Alexander – The Undefeated
- Marie Arana – Silver, Sword, and Stone: Three Crucibles in the Latin American History
- Oscar Cásares – Where We Come From
- Saeed Jones – How We Fight for Our Lives
- Cassy Joy Garcia – Cook Once, Eat All Week
- Susan Choi – Trust Exercise
- William McRaven – Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations
More announcements are to come. For more information about the 2019 Texas Book Festival, click here.
