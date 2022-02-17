'Stranger Things' is coming to an end on Netflix

After last airing in 2019, 'Stranger Things' will split its 4th season into two parts.

COLORADO, USA — "Stranger Things 4" is finally coming.

The creators of the hit Netflix series have announced the fourth season of "Stranger Things" will be split into two parts in 2022.

Volume One will release May 27 and Volume Two will follow five weeks later on July 1, according to a letter from the Duffer Brothers.

"With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effect shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one," wrote the series' creators on Thursday.

"Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can't wait to share it with you."

The Duffer Brothers also made an announcement on a fifth season of the series.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," said the Duffer Brothers. "It proved too large to tell in four, but - as you'll soon see for yourselves - we are now hurtling towards our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be our last."

Netflix has given the first synopsis of Stranger Things 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Netflix first announced a fourth season of "Stranger Things" was in the works in September 2019 with a teaser trailer that hinted at a new setting for Eleven and the gang.

The first full season 4 trailer, which teased the return of David Harbour’s Hopper, was released in February 2020.

Keen-eyed visitors and residents of Jackson, Georgia, spotted town landmarks transformed into the fictional Hawkins, Indiana, including emergency vehicles and "Hawkins High School."

