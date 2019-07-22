AUSTIN, Texas — It was a goodbye about 15 years in the making.

At San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, the stars of the hit television series "Supernatural" gathered to share their final goodbyes. The upcoming season will be its last.

"We love you guys very much," said star Jensen Ackles, fighting back tears as co-star Jared Padalecki patted him on the back. "Thank you."

"I'm the luckiest man on the planet," added Padalecki after the crowd erupted in applause. "My cup floweth over. Thank you guys very much, I'm going to miss you."

With a whopping 15 seasons, it's safe to say there was a lot of work put in to make the magic happen. It's something that does not go unnoticed by the show's millions of fans – and the stars themselves.

"There's great production, there's the writing, there's the conceptualizing ... there's a lot that goes in and it takes a lot of very talented people to give you guys the best product we can make," said Ackles. "And I'm really proud of that product. And after this long on a show, to still truly love what we do and be proud to hang my hat at the end of the day ... that's what I'm going to take with this. That's one of the legacies that I'm proud of, is knowing that I put in the effort. We all did, everyone puts in, nobody phones it in here, and I'm thankful that you guys can appreciate that."

Aside from the show's countless followers across the globe, stars Ackles and Padalecki have made a name for themselves here in Central Texas too.

Ackles owns and operates a brewery in Dripping Springs with his family. They'll soon be opening a second location in South Austin.

Additionally, both stars have been known to donate their time volunteering around the area. They've even been granted their own Austin holiday.

The 15th and final season of "Supernatural" premieres Thursday, Oct. 10, on The CW.

