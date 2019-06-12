This week has been a big one for one famous Scottsdale native.

Emma Stone is engaged to her new fiancée, "Saturday Night Live" segment director Dave McCary.

McCary posted a photo on Instagram of the beaming couple smiling ear-to-ear as Stone held up a beautiful pearl engagement ring.

The photo, which was simply captioned "💕," was posted late Wednesday.

Stone's rep confirmed the engagement to CNN.

Stone's friends posted about the engagement on social media.

Not everyone on social media was thrilled about the news.

Stone has had a big year: On top of her engagement, she reprised her role in the action-comedy "Zombieland: Double Tap" and announced an upcoming role in the upcoming "101 Dalmatians" spinoff film "Cruella."

RELATED: Scottsdale native Emma Stone to play Cruella de Vil in Disney's 'Cruella'

RELATED: Scottsdale native Emma Stone returns for 'Zombieland: Double Tap'

Stone and McCary have kept their relationship mostly private since they began dating in 2017. They reportedly met when Stone hosted the sketch comedy show.

Prior to her relationship with the "Saturday Night Live" segment director, Stone dated her "Spiderman" co-star Andrew Garfield. The two split in 2015.

McCary has no known ties to the Valley.

RELATED: Emma Stone sends gift to Phoenix teen behind epic 'La La Land' prom-posal

RELATED: Phoenix native Aidy Bryant mocks ‘Princess of Arizona’ Meghan McCain on SNL