The wait is finally over.

After a sold-out stint of shows in cities like London, Los Angeles and New York City, RuPaul's Drag Race winner Sasha Velour is bringing her highly anticipated one-queen show "Smoke & Mirrors" across North America.

And, of course, that includes a stop at the beautiful Paramount Theater in Downtown Austin on Oct. 22.

Pre-sale kicked off Wednesday for Velour's newsletter subscribers, but tickets will be available for the general public on Thursday at 9 a.m. Tickets range in price from $32 to $58, and a VIP package is available for $153.

The magical "Smoke & Mirrors" tour will include 23 theater shows in the U.S. and Canada. Other Texas dates include San Antonio on Oct. 21 and Dallas on Oct. 23.

The spellbinding show is described as an "effortless blend of drag, visual art and magic." Expect to be entranced as she guides you through 13 lip-synch performances directed and choreographed by herself. Audiences will be on the edge of their seats as she bursts into rose petals, vanishes in a puff of smoke, saws herself in half, conjures up a rainstorm and transforms herself into a tree before your very eyes.

"But the real magic is the way that these illusions and deceptions serve to unmask deeper truths, sparking fresh analysis of gender, fame, family and the importance of dreaming big and living life over-the-top," writes the show's organizers.

"Smoke & Mirrors" features music by Annie Lennox, Whitney Houston, Shirley Bassey, Judy Garland, Celine Dion, Sia, Nina Simone, Le Tigre and more. It includes video elements created by Velour herself and costumes designed by her long-time collaborator Diego Montoya.

Velour will also soon be announcing dates for her European tour in Spring 2020.

See what Velour had to say to KVUE the last time she performed in Austin.

