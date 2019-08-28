AUSTIN, Texas — Former Austin resident and political columnist Molly Ivins' life will be shown in theaters all across Texas in a new documentary called "Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins."

The director, Janice Engel, sat down with KVUE and gave us more insight into the film. Engel said Ivins herself was her inspiration.

"She speaks truth to power, she gives voice to those who don't have one, and she stands up for the underdog, but she uses humor to deliver her message," she said.

The director said she did not know of Ivins when she started this journey. She went to see the play "Red Hot Patriot: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins" in 2012. After seeing the play, she googled Ivins and hit the ground running.

Ivins was born in California but was raised in Houston, Texas.

Her educational background included time at Smith College and Columbia University, along with her journalism career including working for the Minneapolis Tribune, Texas Observer, The New York Times, Dallas Times Herald and Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Engel says that Ivins' humor is what set her apart and makes her relevant to political issues going on today.

Not only will the movie kickstart at Alamo Drafthouse, where the director will be having a Q&A to further discuss the film, but it will also be Molly Ivins' 75th birthday. She passed away from cancer in 2007.

"You tell me who's driving this bus," Engel said.

The movie will be released nationwide in September.

