Entertainment News

Watch the trailer for season 6 of Netflix's Queer Eye, filmed here in Austin

The show started filming in Austin back in March of 2020, but was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Fab Five from Netflix's hit show "Queer Eye" returns for season 6, and it was filmed right here in Austin. 

The show released its season 6 trailer on Thursday, announcing that it'll be available to stream starting Dec. 31. The show started filming in Austin back in March of 2020, but was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Back in April, co-host Bobby Berk revealed in a Facebook post that he and his four counterparts had returned to Austin to shoot the show’s sixth season. In the photo, the cast are seen huddled around the iconic message board at legendary Austin eatery El Arroyo. The message next to read: QUEER EYES. FULL HEARTS. CAN’T LOSE.

You can watch the Queer Eye trailer here: 

Season 6 of Queer Eye isn't the only Netflix show filmed in Austin to be recently announced. On Tuesday, the trailer for "Roaring Twenties" was released. The show features eight 20-somethings looking to find love and success in Austin. That show premieres on Netflix on Dec. 10. 

