Parish music venue moving into former North Door building

The new location is opening in March, just in time to hold SXSW events.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Parish, a Downtown Austin music venue, is making the move across Interstate 35 to a new building and dropping "the" out of its name, according to a news release from the popular venue.

It's new home will be at 501 Brushy St., in the space The North Door once occupied. Concert promoting company Heard Presents and live music marketing agency Resound Presents are behind the venue's new venture.

Parish will also feature a brand-new bar and listening lounge concept called "My Oh My" that will offer cocktails, beer, wine and food options. The bar will be open seven days a week with DJ nights and smaller events added to the menu of offerings later.

The venue and bar will open on March 10 with a show and official South by Southwest (SXSW) shows starting on March 14. The SXSW shows have yet to be announced, but the venue said the announcements will come in the following weeks.

Any shows booked at the former Parish location on 214 E. 6th St. listed after March 10 will take place at the new location.

The North Door closed in 2020, giving Heard and Resound a partnership opportunity to preserve and revive the 501 Bushy Street location while revamping the Parish brand. The two companies are looking to give Parish a more modern look and feel while keeping and building on some of the interior design elements from the previous space.

“I’ve been in love with the 501 Brushy space for well over a decade. Being a native Austinte, I can remember when it was all soundstages back in the '80s,” said Ian Orth of Resound. “It’s such a unique and special place, both in its feel and location. From throwing countless shows and DJ events there over the years, I’ve always dreamed of being able to transform the space into its full potential."

The building at 501 Brushy St. was built in the 1800s as a granary and became a soundstage in the 1970s, according to a report by KVUE's new partners at the Austin-American Statesman. Willie Nelson and Stevie Ray Vaughan shot videos in the room and some scenes from the 1981 film "Raggedy Man" were filmed there.

For more information about Parish, My Oh My and upcoming shows, visit the venue's website.

