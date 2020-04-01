ROUND ROCK, Texas — Halloween may be over, but spooky season continues in Round Rock for the next couple of weeks with Paranormal Cirque.

This cirque show has everything you would expect – an aerial silks performance, acrobats and illusionists – but it all comes with a creepy twist.

The cast features zombies, vampires, clowns and other scary characters that spook audiences before and during the show.

"It’s my job to get the adrenaline pumping. Make you scream. Make you laugh. Just get you excited for the main show," said Sonya Black, one of the Paranormal Cirque scare actors.

RELATED:

Working for the Weekend | Free Week, Texas Stars, Paranormal Cirque

World's first traveling Italian water circus comes to Austin

But this show isn't only scary, it's thrilling and exciting as well.

"That's what everyone thinks that they're going to expect when they come to our circus is to be scared entirely, and it's not like that," said dancer Olivia Mattice. "Only our haunted house is scary. When we have everyone leave, everyone is just thrilled and still their adrenaline is pumping from the wonderful magic and skillful acts."

The show will be in Round Rock through Jan. 12, and tickets run from $10 to $50.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Fight at South Congress coffee shop led to random Austin stabbing, police say

President Trump: Killing of Iranian general was meant 'to stop a war'

US airstrike kills powerful Iranian general