'Some inspiring words.' Olivia Rodrigo gives Austin fans a glimpse into her songwriting process

"I think that's one of the most beautiful things about music, is that sometimes it can capture how you feel better than words ever could."

AUSTIN, Texas — Good 4 u might be the name of the breakout hit from Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, but it's also what the countless envious fans might be saying to those who managed to secure tickets to her sold-out gig at the Moody Amphitheater on Friday.

Tickets were nearly impossible to secure, not hard to believe as Rodrigo has had a banner year – she earned Best New Artist at this year's Grammy Awards, earned the title of TIME magazine's Entertainer of the Year for 2021, just walked the Met Gala red carpet and continues to smash records.

And with billions of streams on Spotify, the 5,000-seat amphitheater simply wasn't enough to keep fans from feeling the "jealousy, jealousy." Moody staff members even had to ask fans to chill out when they started a scavenger hunt on Twitter for spare tickets.

Meet us at this iconic music venue down in the Red River Cultural District for your shot at @OliviaRodrigo tickets! #SourTourScavengerHunt 👀🔎 🫣



LIVIES — please be respectful of one another when coming to find us. 💜🦋 pic.twitter.com/0amuyXWGsf — Moody Amphitheater (@moody_amp) May 12, 2022

Fans of all ages – albeit, mostly teens – packed the amphitheater to catch the 19-year-old Rodrigo. Even some not-so-lucky fans who gathered in a nearby multi-level parking garage to watch the show from afar eventually caught a break, finding her gaze and earning a special shoutout from Rodrigo herself.

It's all proof that though the Disney star isn't even 21 yet, she's quickly becoming an icon in the singer-songwriter game. She even gave a little insight into her songwriting process in between numbers.

"I was in the studio one day and I was trying to write a song with my producer and nothing was really sticking," she said before opening the song favorite crime. "We were trying to write all these concepts about love and all these, like, poppy, happy things. And he was like, 'Oh, look in your notes app, what have you been writing?' I had written this poem a week prior that said, 'I know that I loved you so bad I let you treat me like that.' We thought those were some inspiring words, so we wrote this song off of that poem."

While she may have recently stepped down as a main cast member on the High School Musical TV series, she said being offered the chance to write the song All I Want for the show really jumpstarted her confidence.

"This is the first song that really made me believe I could be a songwriter for a living, so it's a very special song for me," she told her fans.

But it was her first smash hit driver's license that jolted Rodrigo into the mainstream. And she gave some insight into that one too.

"The first time I played it for my best friend, I'll never forget it, we were in the car, driving to get sushi or something," said Rodrigo. "I had been going through this heartbreak with her, calling her every day crying to her. She knew every single detail of this breakup. And it wasn't until this song that she told me, 'Oh, wow. I finally get it.' And I think that's one of the most beautiful things about music, is that sometimes it can capture how you feel better than words ever could."

And it's pretty obvious fans get it too, as they sang along to every single word of her 13-song set spanning her entire debut album, Sour, from brutal to deja vu. She also gave a nod to some of her favorite artists, including covers of Avril Lavigne's Complicated and No Doubt's Just A Girl.

"I just think she's the coolest girl, and the greatest songwriter ever," she said of Gwen Stefani.

And with the accolades she's stacked up thus far, that title doesn't seem like too much of a longshot for Ms. Rodrigo herself.

The Sour Tour's last Texas stop is in Irving Saturday at the Toyota Music Factory. And, like the rest of her tour, it too is sold out.