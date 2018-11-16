AUSTIN — Well, that didn't take long.

The Austin-area wasn't playing around with its love for the Backstreet Boys, and are proving they're truly the "perfect fans."

In fact, by the time KVUE was finished publishing a story about how they are coming to the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park on Dec. 16 before their "DNA World Tour" kicks off, many people were already on the Ticketmaster website, buying their seats.

Tickets went on sale at 7:35 a.m. for the Merry Mix 2018 show, hosted by Mix 94.7, and by 8:35 a.m. they were already sold out.

The website reads, "Oh-no! These tickets went fast, and we're unable to find more right now." Go here to see for yourself.

It's not known if the H-E-B Center box office has more tickets available for the Dec. 16 show. It opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go here for more information.

People on Twitter are already expressing their grievances:

Ayepreal said, "So, Backstreet Boys coming to Austin in December and I missed that but those tickets sold out fast!! I guess I'll have to wait till August in Houston."

And on the KVUE Facebook page, Devin Murphy said, "Tickets have been sold out all morning..."

We won't say tough luck for the fans that didn't pull out their wallets at exactly 7:35 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, but it's looking likely.

