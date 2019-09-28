AUSTIN, Texas — Movie theaters are taking a look at security ahead of next week's release of the new movie, "Joker," starring Joaquin Phoenix.

This week, an Army memo warned of a shooting threat linked to the movie. The Army confirmed the memo but said Travis County was mistakenly attributed in the letter.

Still, many people heard about the memo and theaters are taking notice.

This week, Landmark Theaters banned costumes. Regal Cinemas told media outlets that they work with police to step up security when necessary. And AMC theaters banned masks after the shooting at a 2012 showing of "The Dark Knight" in Aurora, Colorado.

Meanwhile, Alamo Drafthouse said it would be having additional security personnel present at its locations during the film's opening weekend.

“There have been some guest inquiries surrounding next week’s 'Joker' screenings and what we’re doing as a company to ensure staff and guest safety, which is at all times our primary concern," said an Alamo Drafthouse spokesperson. "We engage with local law enforcement on an ongoing basis about security at our theaters, and while we’re unaware of any specific threat or concern, we will have additional security personnel present at each location for opening weekend for the comfort of our staff and guests. Additionally, cosplaying will be allowed, however, guests in costume are always subject to search at the discretion of theater staff at any time, and may be asked to leave for any reason.”

