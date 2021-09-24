Moontower Comedy Festival teams up with Just For Laughs for a bigger festival

The new comedy festival is set for April 2022.

AUSTIN, Texas — Moontower Comedy Festival is teaming up with internationally recognized comedy brand Just For Laughs to bring the Moontower Just for Laughs Austin Comedy Festival.

"Pairing just For Laughs' international success with Moontower's devoted fans and attendees, we have a great foundation to build something extraordinary," said Bruce Hills, president of Just For Laughs.

The Moontower Comedy Festival is in its 10th year.

"From the very beginning, our vision was to create each April that Austin would become the mecca for the world to come to enjoy and better understand comedy. In doing that we felt like we would then be engendering growth among the very, very vibrant local comedy scene and creating visibility for those folks as they begin to grow their career," CEO of the Austin Theatre Alliance Jim Ritts said.

Ritts said it wouldn't upset him at all if Austin became known as the capital in the U.S. for live standup.

The festival will expand from four days to 10 days and will add more venues – and more comedians.

The larger festival will also allow local comedians the opportunity to get discovered.

"Austin's always had amazing talent. So much so that our festival in Montreal, which has a big role in launching careers, would be here every year, and every year we would leave with talent that we would bring to Montreal that just felt different than a lot of the other talent. Austin was a way for us to sprinkle in some original new voices that we found here that wasn't like anyone else. And now we're going to have a chance to have an even closer relationship with that talent, which I think will bode well for the city in terms of getting that talent to Montreal every year," Hills said.

The lineup for the April 2022 event will be released in the coming months.