AUSTIN, Texas — The East Austin bar Nickel City decided to dress up for Halloween a little early again.

The bar has transformed into Moe's Tavern from the long-running cartoon "The Simpsons" for the second year in a row.

Nickel City posted on Instagram that they will have "drink specials galore, Duffman himself, and even gave Delray Cafe menu a facelift to be slightly more edible."

Along with those treats, the bar stated that they have a few other tricks up their sleeves that you don't want to miss.

Moe's will also be hosting a Happy Howl'Ween event that will be benefiting Austin Pets Alive!

The event will take place on Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a guest bartender who will be pouring Still Austin Whiskey Co. drinks to benefit Austin Pets Alive!

The bar will also be putting on a Pet Costume Contest.

Don't miss your opportunity to enjoy a Flaming Moe and a Krusty Burger in the company of your pet!

Nickel City plans to keep the decorations up through Halloween.

