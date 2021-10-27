Just call her Megan Thee Graduate; Houston rapper graduating from TSU Saturday

The "Savage" rapper and Houston native will be receiving her bachelor's degree in health administration on Dec. 11, according to CNN.

HOUSTON — Houston's Megan Thee Stallion can soon add a college diploma to her list of impressive accomplishments.

The self-proclaimed "H-Town Hottie" will graduate from Texas Southern University Saturday, she wrote on her Instagram.

The "Savage" rapper will be receiving her bachelor's degree in health administration, according to CNN.

She celebrated with a custom Twitter emoji.

Megan tweeted back in 2012 that she wanted to go to college.

Earlier this year, she told her fans college has been a wild ride.

"My college experience has been a roller coaster! I started at PV went to some community colleges in between and I'm ending at TSU. Don't get discouraged! You can chase your dreams and your education at the same time," she wrote on Twitter.

When people count me out or tell me I can’t do something it only makes me go harder 💪🏾 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 10, 2021