'Mean Girls' the musical coming to Austin in August

AUSTIN, Texas — Get in loser, we're going to see "Mean Girls" the musical.

The Broadway hit is making its way to Austin this fall for the first time ever. The musical is based on the 2004 comedy about Cady Heron trying to fit in as a new student and climb her way to the top of the high school popularity pyramid as she makes new friends, and enemies, along the way.

Authored by Tina Fey, who also wrote the book the movie is based on, attendees can rest assured the musical will be so fetch.

"Mean Girls" will be in Austin for six days at the University of Texas at Austin Bass Concert Hall from Aug. 2 through Aug. 7. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m. on the Broadway in Austin website.

"Mean Girls" is just one of several shows coming to Bass Concert Hall for the 2021-22 season. Other shows include "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" later this month and Disney's "The Lion King" in April.

