AUSTIN, Texas — Just in time for the holidays, mega band Maroon 5 on Wednesday announced a new tour for 2020.
Whether you're looking for a stocking stuffer or just a gift for yourself, mark your calendars because tickets go on sale soon!
Along with support from Meghan Trainor, Maroon 5 will be making a stop at the Austin360 Amphitheatre on Sunday, June 7.
RELATED:
Adam Levine is leaving 'The Voice'
Maroon 5 brings flashy halftime show to Super Bowl 53
Pre-sale begins on Dec. 12 at 12 p.m. Meanwhile, regular sale will begin on Dec. 13 at 12 p.m.
Doors for the show will open at 6 p.m. with the music set to begin at 7 p.m.
Other Texas stops on the tour include The Woodlands on June 8 and Dallas on June 10.
For more information, click here.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
'I have abused my lungs': Willie Nelson quits smoking weed due to health concerns, report says
Austin-based National Instruments announces layoffs
Parents sue Round Rock ISD over yearbook article about daughter's illness