AUSTIN, Texas — Just in time for the holidays, mega band Maroon 5 on Wednesday announced a new tour for 2020.

Whether you're looking for a stocking stuffer or just a gift for yourself, mark your calendars because tickets go on sale soon!

Along with support from Meghan Trainor, Maroon 5 will be making a stop at the Austin360 Amphitheatre on Sunday, June 7.

RELATED:

Adam Levine is leaving 'The Voice'

Maroon 5 brings flashy halftime show to Super Bowl 53

Pre-sale begins on Dec. 12 at 12 p.m. Meanwhile, regular sale will begin on Dec. 13 at 12 p.m.

Doors for the show will open at 6 p.m. with the music set to begin at 7 p.m.

Other Texas stops on the tour include The Woodlands on June 8 and Dallas on June 10.

For more information, click here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'I have abused my lungs': Willie Nelson quits smoking weed due to health concerns, report says

Austin-based National Instruments announces layoffs

Parents sue Round Rock ISD over yearbook article about daughter's illness