Lizzo casting for 'Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' Season 2 and this year she's looking for something different

"Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" is an Amazon Studios production that debuted in March 2022.

HOUSTON — Calling all ladies to the dance floor!

Lizzo's "Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" got renewed for a second season and the Grammy winner said this go around she looking for "big grrrl" dancers and singers.

"We're looking for big girl singers who can also dance," Lizzo said in a video posted to her Twitter page.

"Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" is an Amazon Studios production that debuted in March 2022. The Emmy-winning reality series followed 13 women who wanted a shot to join Lizzo center stage a the Bonnaroo music festival.

Season one winners and finalists have joined Lizzo in music videos, festival performances, red carpets and even on Saturday Night Live, according to E! News.

There's no telling what Lizzo has in store for season two but after the success of the first season, we can only imagine that the "grrrls" are ready.

SEASON 2: I NEED SINGERS THAT CAN DANCE— THE WHOLE PACKAGE



GO TO https://t.co/etTwh4uCCF TO AUDITION



I NEED YOU! #watchoutforthebiggrrrls pic.twitter.com/NgnHrq1idr — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) March 17, 2023

To audition, you must be 18 years or older. You'll need to record an up to four-minute video telling production about yourself and why you want to join Lizzo's "Big Grrrl" singing group. You'll also need to submit two photos of yourself -- one close up of your face and one full length