John Krasinski Is Feeling the Pressure in New 'Saturday Night Live' Promo for First Show of 2021

No pressure, John Krasinski! The actor is hosting the new Saturday Night Liveepisode this week, with musical guest Machine Gun Kelly. Their SNL promo dropped on Thursday, with the musician and cast member Heidi Gardner reminding Krasinski that it's a major episode.

"Big week, huge week," Gardner quips, with Krasinski adding with a laugh, "No pressure, though."

"No, I'm saying there's tons of pressure," she continues. "It's the first show back, the first show of 2021, the first show since Trump."

Kelly then adds, "No, no, no. She's right. You better be funny."

In the second promo, the trio discussed how he came up with his stage name. Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, replies that his mother's maiden name is Machine Gun.

The Office alum was originally supposed to host the March 28, 2020 episode of SNL before the national lockdowns. Up next after Krasinski is Dan Levy, with performer Phoebe Bridgers, who will take the Studio 8H stage on Feb 6. Regina King and Nathaniel Rateliff are scheduled for Feb. 13.

Krasinski, meanwhile, has been working on his hosting chops since last year. Amid the coronavirus, he created his popular internet show, Some Good News. After a hiatus, he returned for a special holiday episode that included Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney and more stars.

For one of his episodes, he even reunited The Office cast. Watch the moment below.