CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Backstreet Boys announced their upcoming world tour last Friday, but much to the surprise of Austinites, the Lone Star state's capital city wasn't on the tour stop.

Following collective sighs from Central Texas at the thought of having to travel to Houston or Dallas to see the 90s boy band in action, Santa Claus has come early to Austin.

Backstreet's back, alright, and they're performing in Austin before they kick off their "DNA World Tour." They'll be performing at the Merry Mix 2018 show, hosted by Mix 94.7, at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park on Sunday, Dec. 16.

Yes, Austin. That means we'll possibly get one of the first looks at the band's new songs before anyone else. We always knew they'd quit playing games and never break our hearts!

The first stop on the DNA World tour kicks off in 2019 in the nation's capital on July 12.

Tickets are on sale now. Go here for more information.

