DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The Austin area's own self-proclaimed "anti-bro" band, Midland, is on its way up, and this year they're nominated for three Country Music Association awards.

Midland is nominated for Single of the Year with "Drinkin' Problem," New Artist of the Year, and Vocal Group of the Year. The band consists of Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, and Jess Carson.

Known for their stylish, southern attire, Midland has a few ties to Austin. You could say the Dripping Springs band is dripping in style with their kicks from Heritage Boots of Austin and their suits from Austin's RBennett & Co. with embroidered embellishments by the famed company Ft. Lonesome.

They started at Austin-area bars like Poodie’s Roadhouse, Broken Spoke and the White Horse, before making their way to the ears of executives at Big Machine Records (Taylor Swift, Reba, Sugarland) and lassoing a record deal.

Check out their debut 2017 album "On The Rocks" here. Then, learn more about their Austin connections in their Rolling Stone interview here.

Hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, the CMA Awards air at 7 p.m. Wednesday on KVUE. Tune in to find out how many trophies they bring home!

