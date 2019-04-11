Disney will air a special telecast of a Disney+ original series Friday on multiple television networks.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be broadcasted one day only on ABC Network, Disney Channel, and Freeform.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be available to watch online when the streaming service launches Nov. 12.

To view when High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will air on Friday in your area, click here.

Highly anticipated original programming of Disney+ includes "Star Wars' The Mandalorian," "Lizzie McGuire," "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," and an Obi-Wan Kenobi original series.

Disney+ will consist of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Customers can already sign up online for the Disney+ $6.99 a month plan or the discounted rate of $69.99 for a full year. Both offers come with a free 7-day trial, once the service starts on Nov. 12.

You'll have to wait a little bit longer if you're hoping to sign up for the Disney+ bundle that includes basic Hulu service and ESPN+. According to the website, that $12.99 per month bundle option won't be available for sign-ups until the service goes live in the U.S.

