Dave Chappelle sells out 3 Austin shows

Dave Chappelle is set to perform three nights at Stubb's this week in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Fresh off of hosting one of the biggest live comedy stages in the nation, "Saturday Night Live," Dave Chappelle is now set to take one of Austin's most iconic stages – the outdoor Waller Creek Amphitheater at Stubb's Bar-B-Q.

Perhaps one of the most high-profile performances to take the city since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Chappelle sold out three nights in Austin from Monday through Wednesday.

According to KVUE's news partners at Austin 360, the events are being advertised as "socially distanced" with table reservations available. Table seating is available for groups of four to eight people, with only one party allowed at each. All event-goers are also asked to take a rapid COVID-19 test upon arrival and required to wear masks at the venue.

Tickets were being sold at $200 per table for the 18-and-up event.

No other events are currently listed on the Stubb's calendar until March. The Chapelle shows are being presented by Live Nation.

Chappelle also announced a three-night stint at the House of Blues in Houston. Those shows are taking place Thursday, Friday and Saturday.