AUSTIN, Texas — Mark your calendars, because Oct. 24 is going to be a "big day."

Chicago's Chance the Rapper is bringing his North American tour to Austin this fall. He's scheduled for a show at the Frank Erwin Center.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 2 at 10 a.m.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, dropped "The Big Day" album last Friday.

RELATED: From ASL to ACL: Houston sign language interpreter on tour with Chance The Rapper

His "No Problem" single featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance in 2017. The song peaked at No. 43 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

"The Big Day" tour kicks of Sept. 14 in San Francisco.

For more information, click here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

20% of Austin’s recycling is contaminated. Here's what you should trash.

The legacy of our local dams: How an electrified early Austin helped shaped our lives today

'We've become soft on this community.' Austin police address recent violence