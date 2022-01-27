Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song engaged after recently welcoming first child

The "Home Alone" star and Disney Channel alum welcomed their first child together in April 2021.

Actors Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged, sources confirmed to multiple media outlets.

Song, 33, was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand while out in California on Monday, according to PEOPLE. A source later confirmed to the outlet that the "Home Alone" star and Disney Channel alum are engaged.

Neither Culkin or Song have publicly commented on their engagement, but a source close to the couple told E! News the couple is ready to tie the knot.

The engagement news comes nine months after Culkin, 41, and Song announced they had welcomed their first child together, Dakota Song Culkin.

“We’re overjoyed," the couple said in a statement to Esquire, back in April 2021. The couple decided to name their baby after Culkin's sister Dakota, who died in December of 2008, People Magazine reported.

