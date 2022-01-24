x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment News

Bob Dylan bringing 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' spring tour to Austin

The show will be held this March at the Bass Concert Hall.

AUSTIN, Texas — The "Rolling Stone" himself, Bob Dylan, is rolling into Austin later this year.

Over the weekend, spring dates were announced for his "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour. He'll be making his way through Austin on March 16 at the Bass Concert Hall.

Other stops in Texas include Lubbock, Irving, Sugar Land and two nights in San Antonio.

Related Articles

Ticket sales launch on Friday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m.

There will be a four-ticket limit per customer for rows 1-G and an eight-ticket limit for customers in all remaining rows.

Tickets are also being sold in packages: a $530 Front Row package, a $430 Gold Hot Seat Package and a $270 Silver Hot Seat Package. 

Click here for more information.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin ISD looking at shorter days to help teachers

New Apple campus construction in northwest Austin coming together

A symbol of strength: Transgender Austin weightlifter speaks out against new Texas law

In Other News

Working for the Weekend: Peppermint Parkway, Austin Trail of Lights and a drive-in movie