Bob Dylan bringing 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' spring tour to Austin

The show will be held this March at the Bass Concert Hall.

AUSTIN, Texas — The "Rolling Stone" himself, Bob Dylan, is rolling into Austin later this year.

Over the weekend, spring dates were announced for his "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour. He'll be making his way through Austin on March 16 at the Bass Concert Hall.

Other stops in Texas include Lubbock, Irving, Sugar Land and two nights in San Antonio.

Ticket sales launch on Friday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m.

There will be a four-ticket limit per customer for rows 1-G and an eight-ticket limit for customers in all remaining rows.

Tickets are also being sold in packages: a $530 Front Row package, a $430 Gold Hot Seat Package and a $270 Silver Hot Seat Package.

