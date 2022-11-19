Theatrical adaptation of popular children's show 'Bluey' coming to Austin in 2023

Called "Bluey's Big Play," the show follows Bluey and her sister Bingo as their dad takes a Sunday afternoon time out.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — You'll be able to catch one of the most famous Blue Heeler families on stage next year right here in the Lone Star State.

The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the popular Australian animated children’s TV show “Bluey” is coming to the United States and includes stops throughout Texas, with Austin on the list.

Called "Bluey's Big Play," the show follows Bluey and her sister Bingo as their dad takes a Sunday afternoon time out.

The show will make six stops in Texas, with one at Austin's Long Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28. The show will have performances at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both days.

Tickets range from $29 to $144 and can be purchased via the Long Center's website. A VIP package is also available for $75 per person and includes a Bluey VIP lanyard, an exclusive gift and a photo opportunity with Bluey and Bingo.

Additional stops in Texas include San Antonio, Grand Prairie, Lubbock, El Paso and Houston. See the dates for those shows here.

The Brisbane-produced “Bluey,” which centers on an eponymous 6-year-old Blue Heeler pup, her sister, Bingo, and their parents, Chilli and Bandit, has in just a few years grown into a worldwide phenomenon.

The show has been praised for its ability to speak honestly about parenting and childhood, with realistic dialogue and creative games. It won an International Emmy Kids Award for best preschool program.

The show made its debut in Australia and was performed 447 times across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.