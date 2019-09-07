AUSTIN, Texas — Baby Shark is coming from your phone screen to the H-E-B Center.

"Baby Shark Live!" will make a stop in Cedar Park on Oct. 10 as part of the show's North American tour.

Pinkfong's viral song will be brought to life on stage as the beloved characters sing and dance their way through several new and classic songs.

“We’re thrilled to bring Baby Shark Live! to families across the country,” said Stephen Shaw, the tour’s producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “There’s something incredibly special about Baby Shark and it’s exciting to create a show that not only includes singing and dancing but an education component as well.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 12, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. Presale begins on July 9.

Baby Shark, the viral song by Pinkfong about a family of sharks, connected with kids all around the globe and entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #32.

The Baby Shark Dance video has more than 3 billion views on YouTube.

You can visit babysharklive.com for more information.

