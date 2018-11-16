AUSTIN — Everybody, you can still get your hands on those coveted Backstreet Boys tickets for their show in the Austin Area on Dec. 16.

The H-E-B Center in Cedar Park announced Friday that the band was coming to perform at their venue for the Merry Mix 2018 show, hosted by Mix 94.7, along with some other special guests.

Many Backstreet Boys fans flocked to Ticketmaster to snatch up seats, but to their disappointment, they couldn't find any.

On the morning of Friday, Nov. 16, the Ticketmaster webpage for the Merry Mix 2018 show read, "Oh-no! These tickets went fast, and we're unable to find more right now."

However, the H-E-B Center said that to the contrary of the website's message, tickets are still available for the show. On Facebook, they said, "There are technical difficulties with ticketmaster.com right now and we are working hard to resolve them. Please keep checking back."

By Friday afternoon, the H-E-B Center told KVUE that tickets are now available for purchase on ticketmaster.com.

Before the fix, some people on social media expressed their grievances:

Ayepreal said, "So, Backstreet Boys coming to Austin in December and I missed that but those tickets sold out fast!! I guess I'll have to wait till August in Houston."

And on the KVUE Facebook page, Devin Murphy said, "Tickets have been sold out all morning..."

Some fans said on the KVUE Facebook page that while the website was down, they were able to purchase tickets through the Ticketmaster charge-by-phone number.

Bridgett Krienke, a marketing coordinator with the H-E-B Center, sent KVUE the following statement prior to the fix about the Ticketmaster technical difficulties:

"We still have tickets available at every price level. Unfortunately, there is a problem with the Ticketmaster website but those interested in purchasing tickets can do so in person at our box office located at 2100 Avenue of the Stars Cedar Park, Texas or by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000. We will make an announcement on our social media pages when the website is up and running."

The H-E-B Center box office opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go here for more information.

Go here to purchase tickets on the Ticketmaster website or call their charge-by-phone number at 800-745-3000.

