GREENSBORO, N.C. — On October 3, 1960, the first episode of The Andy Griffith Show aired on CBS Television. The program starred Mount Airy native Andy Griffith and focused on life in the fictional community of Mayberry, North Carolina, said to be have been modeled after Griffith’s hometown.

Already a Broadway, radio and film actor, Griffith landed the role of Mayberry Sheriff Andy Taylor in an episode of The Danny Thomas Show wherein the sheriff arrested Thomas’s character for running a stop sign. Eight months after the Danny Thomas episode aired featuring the character, The Andy Griffith Show debuted.

RELATED: 'The Andy Griffith Show' Star, Maggie Peterson, Visits WFMY

Filmed at Desilu Studios in California, the wholesome half-hour show featured the small-town antics of the widowed Sheriff Taylor, his bumbling deputy Barney Fife (Don Knotts), son Opie (Ron Howard), spinster housekeeper Aunt Bee (Frances Bavier) and other colorful Mayberry characters.

Unlike most comedic sitcom stars, Griffith played the straight man role.

Neither Griffith nor the show won awards during its eight seasons, but co-stars Knotts and Bavier received a combined total of six Emmys. When The Andy Griffith Show ended in 1968, it was the number-one ranked show on television. Many of its 249 episodes still appear in syndication.

DOWNLOAD THE WFMY NEWS 2 APP HERE!

More on TV in North Carolina’s history is available on NCpedia.

WFMY News 2

RELATED: 70 Things You Might Not Know About WFMY News 2 As We Celebrate 70 Years!

PHOTOS | Jim Nabors 'Gomer Pyle' on Andy Griffith Dies LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 11: ANDY GRIFFITH SHOW. Andy Griffith as Sheriff Andy Taylor, Don Knotts as Deputy Barney Fife and Jim Nabors as Gomer Pyle during season 4. Image dated February 11, 1964. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) * 'The Haunted House' of the rural sitcom 'The Andy Griffith Show,' July 30, 1963. The actors are in a haunted house set. (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images) Jim Nabors dies (Photo: Getty Image) Jim Nabors dies (Photo: Getty Image) Jim Nabors dies (Photo: Getty Image) Jim Nabors dies (Photo: Getty Image) Andy Griffith and Jim Nabors and Don Knotts, winners of the Legend Award for &quot;The Andy Griffith Show&quot; (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage) UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1970: Photo of Jim Nabors Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Andy Griffith and Jim Nabors and Don Knotts, winners of the Legend Award for &quot;The Andy Griffith Show&quot; (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage) UNITED STATES - APRIL 20: THE ROOKIES - &quot;Sound of Silence&quot; 12/17/73 Jim Nabors, Kate Jackson (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images) INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 25: Jim Nabors attends the 2014 Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 25, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Jim Nabors and Andy Griffith ( ANDY GRIFFITH SHOW ).Attending CBS AT 75, a three hour entertainment extravaganza commemorating CBS's 75th Anniversary, which will be broadcast live from the Hammerstein Ballroom at New York's Manhattan Center in New York City..November 2, 2003. (Photo by Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images) From left, American television actors Jim Nabors, Andy Griffith, and Don Knotts appear together on the set of a television show, September 12, 1965. (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images) INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 24: Jim Nabors attends the 2014 IPL 500 Festival Parade during the 2014 Indy 500 Festival at on May 24, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)