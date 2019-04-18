AUSTIN, Texas — In honor of the Notre Dame cathedral, which tragically suffered severe damages after an April 15 fire, several Alamo Drafthouse locations across the country will be holding special screenings of the 1939 adaption of Victor Hugo's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame."

"Like so many, we were stunned and heartbroken by the April 15th fire at Notre Dame," writes Alamo Drafthouse. "The cathedral is a monument to the storied history and enduring beauty of Paris, and it's such a relief to know that the damage wasn't as extensive as initially thought."

The film tells the story of Quasimodo (Charles Laughton), the cathedral's bell ringer, who is tasked with rescuing Esmeralda (Maureen O'Hara), who stands accused of a crime she did not commit.

"Join us for one of the great films of the 1930s, and raise a glass to the people of Paris, to the travelers and the romantics, and to Notre Dame herself," said the Drafthouse.

The Hollywood Reporter reports those locations are:

Austin, Texas. Alamo Drafthouse Ritz on April 24.

Denver, Colorado. Alamo Drafthouse Littleton on May 4.

Denver, Colorado. Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake on April 24.

New York, New York. Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn on April 22.

Phoenix, Arizona. Alamo Drafthouse Chandler on April 23.

Raleigh, North Carolina. Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh on April 23.

San Francisco, California. Alamo Drafthouse New Mission on April 23.

Springfield, Missouri. Alamo Drafthouse Springfield on April 24.

Tempe, Arizona. Alamo Drafthouse Tempe on April 24.

