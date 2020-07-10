The company attributed the closure to a lack of new release movies expected in the near future.

DALLAS — Alamo Drafthouse announced Tuesday that it was temporarily closing all of its movie theaters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The company made the move because of the lack of major new releases, according to a message from CEO Bill DiGaetano posted on their site.

The closures are effective immediately and any guests who had purchased tickets for upcoming showings will receive a full refund, the company said.

"This is a terribly difficult and disappointing decision, but we’re hopeful that by pausing now, we’ll be able to reopen all six of our DFW franchise locations once a steady stream of new releases resumes," DiGaetano said on the site.

The movie industry has been hard-hit by the pandemic, with many major releases delayed until 2021.