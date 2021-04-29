Alamo Drafthouse announces opening dates for national theaters

AUSTIN, Texas — During the Academy Awards last weekend, actor Matthew McConaughey aired a PSA in front of the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar location, saying, "Theaters are coming back."
On Thursday, Alamo Drafthouse backed him up, announcing the opening of several more theaters across the nation.
"It's taken a lot to get this point. In August of 2020, our teams began slowly and methodically reopening theaters all over the country – and I do mean slowwwwly," John Smith with the Alamo Drafthouse wrote. "It’s a lot of (expensive) work to wake one of these babies up – considerably more than a little bit of dusting – so that's why we've been slow to reopen locations in 2021. That's about to change."
While some theaters have already reopened, Drafthouse will be opening more locations in waves starting on April 28.
April 28
- Springfield, MO
May 7
- Brooklyn, NY (tickets on sale shortly)
May 28
- Los Angeles, CA (tickets on sale mid-May)
- Mueller in Austin
June
- Dallas/Fort Worth (Cedars, Lake Highlands, Richardson)
- Denver, CO (Westminster)
- Omaha, NE
- San Antonio(Stone Oak)
July
- Austin (Village)
- Dallas/Fort Worth (Denton, North Richland Hills, Las Colinas)
- Laredo
- Lubbock
- San Francisco, CA
- Woodbury, MN
- Yonkers, NY
Currently Open
- Austin (Lakeline, Slaughter Lane, South Lamar)
- Central Virginia (Charlottesville)
- Corpus Christi
- Denver, CO (Sloans Lake)
- El Paso (East El Paso, Montecillo)
- Houston (LaCenterra)
- Northern Virginia (Ashburn, Woodbridge)
- Phoenix, AZ (Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe)
- Raleigh, NC
- San Antonio (Park North)
- Winchester, VA
If you don't see your theater on the list, don't worry. Alamo Drafthouse said more dates will be announced soon.
For more information, click here.