Alamo Drafthouse announces opening dates for national theaters

Austin's Mueller location will reopen on May 28.

AUSTIN, Texas — During the Academy Awards last weekend, actor Matthew McConaughey aired a PSA in front of the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar location, saying, "Theaters are coming back."

On Thursday, Alamo Drafthouse backed him up, announcing the opening of several more theaters across the nation.

"It's taken a lot to get this point. In August of 2020, our teams began slowly and methodically reopening theaters all over the country – and I do mean slowwwwly," John Smith with the Alamo Drafthouse wrote. "It’s a lot of (expensive) work to wake one of these babies up – considerably more than a little bit of dusting – so that's why we've been slow to reopen locations in 2021. That's about to change."

While some theaters have already reopened, Drafthouse will be opening more locations in waves starting on April 28.

April 28

Springfield, MO

May 7

Brooklyn, NY (tickets on sale shortly)

May 28

Los Angeles, CA (tickets on sale mid-May)

Mueller in Austin

June

Dallas/Fort Worth (Cedars, Lake Highlands, Richardson)

Denver, CO (Westminster)

Omaha, NE

San Antonio(Stone Oak)

July

Austin (Village)

Dallas/Fort Worth (Denton, North Richland Hills, Las Colinas)

Laredo

Lubbock

San Francisco, CA

Woodbury, MN

Yonkers, NY

Currently Open

Austin (Lakeline, Slaughter Lane, South Lamar)

Central Virginia (Charlottesville)

Corpus Christi

Denver, CO (Sloans Lake)

El Paso (East El Paso, Montecillo)

Houston (LaCenterra)

Northern Virginia (Ashburn, Woodbridge)

Phoenix, AZ (Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe)

Raleigh, NC

San Antonio (Park North)

Winchester, VA

If you don't see your theater on the list, don't worry. Alamo Drafthouse said more dates will be announced soon.