AUSTIN, Texas — Rising star rapper for the popular anthem “Hot Girl Summer,” Megan Thee Stallion was the second Austin City Limits Music Festival no-show after Lil Uzi Vert failed to appear up for his set during Weekend 1.

The difference in this case is that there seemed to be no public announcement beforehand for the female rapper. In Lil Uzi Vert's case, he tweeted hours before the show and an act following, Jai Wolf, was prepared to fill the time.

And although Cardi B was about 30 minutes late to her set during Weekend 1, she made up with her performance.

According to our partners at Austin360, ACL Fest organizers said Megan "did not leave her hotel until after her scheduled time and didn't arrive on time to perform."

The Houston-born rapper Megan Thee Stallion released her first single “Like a Stallion” in 2016, according to her official website.

RELATED:

Tardy be Cardi B: Thousands hold out for rapper's hot headlining set at ACL Fest 2019

Lil Uzi Vert cancels ACL Fest performance hours before show, and his fans aren't surprised

Many fans expressed their grief on Twitter making remarks like “I was ready to shake my bag of bones,” “hot girl summer really is over,” and by quoting Tyra Banks, “we were rooting for you, we were all rooting for you.”

The rapper was set to perform from 1:15 to 2 p.m. Saturday. She was not scheduled to perform during Weekend 1 of the festival.

As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Megan has yet to make a public remark about her absence.

MORE ACL COVERAGE: