UT Faculty Council voices support for freedom to teach critical race theory

AUSTIN, Texas — A resolution defending the freedom to teach about race, gender and critical race theory was approved by the Faulty Council at the University of Texas, according to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The resolution states that educators, not politicians, should make decisions about what they teach and supports the rights and "academic freedom of faculty to design courses, curriculum and pedagogy, and to conduct related scholarly research."

The resolution also expresses support for grade-school teachers around the country who are impacted by laws managing classroom content, such as when teaching "the truth in U.S. history and civics."

The council further calls on UT President Jay Hartzell and Provost Sharon Wood to reject attempts to restrict university curriculum.

"Be it further resolved that Faculty Council calls upon President Hartzell and Provost Wood to affirm that they reject any attempts by bodies external to the faculty to restrict or dictate the content of university curriculum on any matter, including matters related to racial and social justice, and will stand firm against encroachment on faculty authority," the resolution stated.

The resolution was passed with a 41-5 vote with an additional three members abstaining, according to the Statesman. The faculty council is an organization that represents faculty members at UT.

