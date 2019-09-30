AUSTIN, Texas — More students at the University of Texas at Austin are graduating in four years – but the total number of students enrolled is dropping.

Newly-released numbers show the four-year graduation rate is now at 69.8%, the same as 2018, which set a record for its four-year graduation rate. In 2018, 69.8% was the highest four-year graduation rate of any public university in Texas during that academic year.

In 2014, UT Austin's four-year graduation rate was at 55%.

The university said the four-year graduation rate has improved for minority students, Pell Grant recipients and first-generation students.

However, this year, UT has more than 51,000 students enrolled. That's around a 1.5% drop from last year.

Our partners at the Austin American-Statesman reported that in recent years, UT has granted automatic admission to freshmen who were in the top 7% of their high school class. But for fall 2019, UT only admitted the top 6%, which could account for the decrease in enrollment.

