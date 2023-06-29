UT rises in latest world university rankings

The QS World University Rankings has UT ranked at 58. Several other Texas universities also made the list.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas (UT) at Austin is moving up in the rankings according to a new study from the QS World University Rankings.

From 2021 through 2023, it has been a rollercoaster ride for UT, as its rank has fluctuated over the years.

Below is a list of UT's rankings throughout the years:

71 in 2021

67 in 2022

72 in 2023

For 2024, UT ranks number 58 in the world and among the top four public universities in the U.S. UT also ranks number 19 among public and private universities and is among the highest ranked schools in Texas.

The QS World University Rankings looked at almost 1,500 institutions from around the world. The rankings are based on nine factors including academic reputation, faculty-studio ratio, citations per faculty member, sustainability, employability and international research collaboration.

Other notable Texas universities included Texas A&M which ranked 32, Rice University which ranked 34 and The University of Texas at Dallas ranked 86.

You can see the full rankings here.