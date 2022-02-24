UT System creates $300 million endowment to expand free tuition programs

The endowment will increase the income threshold for free tuition programs at seven public universities across Texas.

TEXAS, USA — Editor's note: The related video attached was published in July 2019.

The University of Texas System's Board of Regents created a $300 million endowment fund to help Texas universities expand free tuition programs for lower income students. The endowment will allow the universities to increase the income threshold for program eligibility, which means that more students will be able to apply for these programs.

The universities included in the "Promise Plus" program are the University of Texas at Arlington, the University of Texas at Dallas, the University of Texas at El Paso, the University of Texas Permian Basin, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, the University of Texas at San Antonio and University of Texas at Tyler.

To be eligible, students must be Texas residents who are enrolled as full-time undergraduates and qualify for need-based aid. Current free tuition programs depend on each university. Universities can also determine additional criteria for students to qualify.

There's some uncertainty for how the money will build on current tuition programs. According to a press release, UT System leaders will visit the universities over the next month to announce each university's allocation.

The fund uses money from a variety of financial investments. The Texas system said it had produced more returns than they expected this year, and are expecting to generate $15 million this year.

Again, these funds will be distributed to the universities and each will get at least $1 million. The universities are expected to allocate university money to these programs as well.