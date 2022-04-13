UT students on Riverside seeking better bus services

A university spokesperson said it is working to share student feedback with Capital Metro.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas students living off of Riverside Drive in southeast Austin are leading an effort to request improved transportation services to and from campus to their area.

According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, many lower-income students choose to live further from campus, where rent is less expensive. To get to class, many will take buses from Capital Metro, which is free if they use their UT student IDs.

But, according to the report, many shuttles in the area have been delayed or canceled since February due to bus driver shortages. This has caused many to miss class and face grade penalties.

As a result, students have formed the Riverside Justice Coalition to address the issues. The Statesman reports that they issued a series of 10 demands to university officials last week, such as removing mandatory attendance policies, establishing a commuter student center and investing more in campus shuttle services, especially during the summer and on weekends.

“We have heard from students who live off Riverside and understand the impact this is having on their commute to campus,” a UT spokesperson told the Statesman. “We are sharing student feedback with CapMetro and are working to ensure we are sharing CapMetro updates and resources with the campus community.”

To read the Statesman's full report, click here.