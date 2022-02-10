x
University Of Texas

Report: UT student leaders demanding more COVID-19 safety measures in petition

Student groups shared the petition saying the university is putting them, faculty and staff at risk by resuming in-person classed and operations.

AUSTIN, Texas — Student leaders at the University of Texas are sharing a petition calling on campus administrators to implement more COVID-19 health and safety guidelines due to concerns about the omicron variant, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. 

Members of the UT Student Government, UT Senate and other student organizations shared the petition earlier this week saying that the university is risking the health and well-being of everyone on campus, not just students, by resuming in-person classes and operations. 

According to the Statesman, the statement asks the university to implement policies such as adding face mask dispensers in all buildings and providing at-home test kits for all students. 

"The university’s decision to resume in-person learning was made with careful deliberation and input from our public health leaders and COVID-19 researchers — by members of our community for members of our community," the statement read. "We believe we can return safely, as we have in past semesters, and that the in-person academic and social experience will deliver the best educational outcomes while nurturing your well-being."

