UT employee arrested after allegedly using false press credential to access football game, assaulting band members

Police said the man touched or grabbed two UT band members' buttocks and then fled the scene.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly used false press credentials to access the Texas Longhorns game and then reportedly assaulted two University of Texas band members.

On Sept. 17, police reported that Jesus Manuel Torres, 55, bypassed event staff by presenting two expired press box credentials. After he entered the stadium, police said the suspect then assaulted two band members by grabbing or touching their buttocks.

According to court documents, an Austin Community College police sergeant was assigned to escort the band during the UT vs. West Virginia game on Oct. 1. That sergeant reported seeing Torres standing near the band and recognized him as the same suspect who may have assaulted two students. He was then detained and transferred to Austin police custody.

At the time, police reported that Torres was wearing a UT Housing and Dining shirt, and he was later identified as an employee there. His employment in that department does not grant him access to the stadium for football events, police noted. Police also said he was unable to provide ticket proof for the game and that they believed, this time, that he used his shirt to again gain access to the stadium.

Torres was then charged with criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor. As of Oct. 3, court records indicate Torres remains in jail with two additional Class C misdemeanor assault-by-contact charges.