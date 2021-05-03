UT School of Law ranked among nation's best

No other Texas college made U.S. News and World Report's list.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas School of Law is one of the best law schools in the country.

U.S. News and World Report released a list of the top law schools for 2022.

UT came in at No. 16, tying with Vanderbilt and Washington University.

No other Texas law schools made the top 50 list, while Yale University ranked overall, followed by Stanford at No. 2.

Here's a closer look at the top 25 rankings:

1. Yale University

2. Stanford University

3. Harvard University

4. Columbia University

5. University of Chicago

6. New York University

7. University of Pennsylvania (Carey)

8. University of Virginia

9. University of California - Berkeley

10. Duke University

11. University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

12. Northwestern University (Pritzker)

13. Cornell University

14. University of California - Los Angeles

15. Georgetown University

16. University of Texas - Austin [tie]

16. Vanderbilt University [tie]

16. Washington University in St. Louis [tie]

19. University of Southern California (Gould)

20. Boston University

21. University of Florida (Levin)

22. University of Minnesota [tie]

22. University of Notre Dame [tie]

24. University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill

25. Arizona State University (O'Connor) [tie]

25. University of Alabama [tie]