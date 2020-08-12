UT professor files new libel suits after being accused of promoting pedophilia

Classics professor Thomas Hubbard has filed multiple lawsuits against students.

AUSTIN, Texas — A University of Texas professor who previously filed a libel lawsuit against a student and others who accused him of promoting pedophilia has now filed two more suits against a student and assistant instructor for similar purposes, according to a report from KVUE's partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Thomas Hubbard, a Classics professor, sued UT senior Hollie Green in November and graduate student Zoe Thomas this month. According to the report, both criticized him on social media as several students last year called for his removal. At the time, he taught a course called "Mythologies of Rape" and wrote an academic journal article that reportedly questioned a gender-neutral age-of-consent law.

Neither Green nor Thomas responded to the Statesman's request for comment, but Thomas did Tweet the following last year:

"I have many other emotions. Disgust, rage, fear, anxiety. It is a lot to parse, and Twitter is not the place to do it. Suffice to say: I am 100% behind these extremely brave undergraduates who are risking themselves in a system stacked against them to put an end to this BS."

Around two weeks later, she tweeted, "Welcome to the field of Classics, where it’s controversial to say that someone who promotes pedophilic relationships, asked undergrads to talk about their rapes for a class assignment, and claims women are too biased to think critically about rape law should be afraid."

Hubbard's article in question was published in 2010 in the "Thymos Journal of Boyhood Studies."

“What I am proposing is in many respects like the Greek model, in which females were protected until 17 or 18 ... but boys were encouraged to develop independence and make responsible choices among experienced women, ... young men in their 20s or 30s, ... or boys their own age,” Hubbard wrote.

According to his attorney, Joe Sibley, Hubbard does not advocate for pedophilia but studies pederasty, which is the attraction of adult males to adolescent boys. The Statesman reported that Hubbard has received no complaints of sexual misconduct and had never been charged with any sexual assault crimes.

The statesman's full report can be read here.