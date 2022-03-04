UT launches largest fundraising campaign ever undertaken by a Texas university

The university is looking to raise $6 billion by 2025 through its "What Starts Here" campaign.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin began the largest fundraising campaign ever launched by a Texas university on Friday.

UT is looking to raise $6 billion by 2025 through its "What Starts Here" campaign. Priorities include supporting student success; recruiting and retaining faculty and graduate students; improving healthcare for everyone in the state; and contributing to energy innovation and entrepreneurship in Texas, according to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The campaign also includes raising $1 billion to fund scholarships and student support programs, per the report.

“At this moment, we face incredible opportunities as we pursue our goal of becoming the world’s most impactful public research university,” UT President Jay Hartzell said in a news release. “We will accomplish this by continuing to attract incredible people, by taking advantage of our unique place in Austin and Texas, and by focusing on transformative pursuits. By fueling our ambitious plans, the What Starts Here campaign will truly change the world.”

The latest campaign is looking to raise double the $3 billion brought in by the university's last fundraising campaign, "The Campaign for Texas." UT has already raised more than its previous campaign by raising $3.3 billion from 240,000 donors during an earlier phase of the campaign, which started in late 2016, per the Statesman.

